Foley’s Hometown Halloween Celebration family fun Oct. 23

Thousands of costumed children will soon wander the streets of downtown Foley when the city’s annual Hometown Halloween celebration takes place Thursday, Oct. 23 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. For more than 20 years, Hometown Halloween has been a Foley tradition of family fun that continues to grow.

Participating organizations set up booths for activities and to hand out treats. Booth decorations will be judged based on creativity. A special basket will be awarded to the winning booth and pictures of the booth and organization will be included on the city websites.

As always, Hometown Halloween will include a costume contest, inflatable jump house, obstacle course, food concessions, face painting, a balloon artist and gift card prizes. Children’s costumes will be judged based on creativity and originality.

Downtown streets will be closed to traffic during the event. More info: 251-943-1200 or VisitFoley.com.