Foley’s Hometown Halloween Oct. 29

Costumed children will take center stage on the streets of downtown Foley during the city’s annual Hometown Halloween celebration on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. For more than 20 years, Hometown Halloween has been a Foley tradition of family fun that continues to grow.

Local merchants supply game booths, hayrides, and tricks and treats for kids of all ages, and the City of Foley hosts a a costume contest. Inflatable jump houses and obstacle courses, a balloon artist and face painter a hayride, food concessions and a cake walk will be part of the fun. There is also a contest for booth decorations. Downtown streets will be closed to traffic during the event.

For more info, call the City of Foley a 251-943-1200 or go to VisitFoley.com.