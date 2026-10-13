Foley’s Hometown Halloween Oct. 29
Foley’s Hometown Halloween Oct. 29
Costumed children will take center stage on the streets of downtown Foley during the city’s annual Hometown Halloween celebration on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. For more than 20 years, Hometown Halloween has been a Foley tradition of family fun that continues to grow.
Local merchants supply game booths, hayrides, and tricks and treats for kids of all ages, and the City of Foley hosts a a costume contest. Inflatable jump houses and obstacle courses, a balloon artist and face painter a hayride, food concessions and a cake walk will be part of the fun. There is also a contest for booth decorations. Downtown streets will be closed to traffic during the event.
For more info, call the City of Foley a 251-943-1200 or go to VisitFoley.com.