Foley’s Music & Movie continues May 15 & 22

Foley’s Music and a Movie event continues at Heritage Park May 15 the concert will be by (pictured) Chitlin Switch followed by the movie “Lilo & Stitch, and May 22 when the series concludes with a performance by Strickly Rivers and the movie “National Treasure.”

Food vendors and bounce houses will be available during all Music and a Movie evenings. Admission to Music and a Movie is free. Parking is available around Heritage Park. The concerts start at 6 p.m at the park pavilion followed by a movie presented at dusk. Spectators can bring a blanket or chair to relax on while watching the movie and listening to the live performance.

The May 22 evening will include a line dance with 250 dancers and patriotic themed bounce houses for children, a scavenger hunt and several events themed around America’s semiquincentennial celebration.