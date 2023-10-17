Foley’s Oct. 26 Hometown Halloween Party a 20 year tradition

Downtown Foley’s Hometown Halloween, a twenty-plus-year tradition, will be held on Oct. 26 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Local merchants provide a fun, safe and family-friendly Halloween celebration including a costume contest, game booths, hayrides, and tricks and treats for kids of all ages.

It‛s a laid-back event where kids wear their costumes and the community comes together for a free evening of light-hearted fun for area children. The city provides a costume contest, inflatable jump houses and obstacle courses, balloon artist and face painter, a hayride, food concessions and a cake walk. City police and firemen are also on hand, plus extra street lighting, to insure a safe and happy event for everyone.