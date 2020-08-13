Foley’s Snook Youth Club K-8 after school program now open

The Snook Youth Club of Foley after school program is now open Monday through Friday for children Kindergarden thru eighth from 3-5:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per week and the program provides education through the arts, including dance, music, theatre, and art classes for school aged children in South Baldwin County. The program also offers homework help, guided reading, and structured play activities. Bus transportation is provided from Baldwin County’s area public schools. The program adheres to the CDC recommendations regarding COVID19 cases and safety guidelines.

The Snook Youth Club is located at 1391 S. Cedar Street. For more info, contact Director Loretta M. Clayton at Sycoffoley@gmail.com or 251-943-1483.