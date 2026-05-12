Foley’s South Chicago Street reopens

With brick pavers and columns now marking its entrance, South Chicago St. in Foley has reopened. Crews have planted trees to line the route between Hwy. 98 and the site where the city’s new public library and community center is under construction. Improvements include walkways for pedestrians and green spaces with additional street trees. The work is a streetscape project that is also intended to calm traffic in the downtown area.

The brick pavers and columns continue the improvements on the north side of Chicago St. The project included the extension of East Jessamine Ave., decorative lighting and a new gateway to Heritage Park. The new library will be about twice the size of the current facility and is scheduled to open this summer.