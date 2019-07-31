Foley’s Spangrud will sign copies “Miss Ella and the Turtle People” Aug. 3 at Groovy Goat in OWA

Foley resident Linda Spangrud will sign copies of her newly published children’s book, “Miss Ella and the Turtle People,” at The Groovy Goat Restaurant, located at OWA in Foley, on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 3-6 p.m.

The book, illustrated by Linda-Bell Schorer, is a children’s picture book about the protection, care, and conservation of sea turtles. Miss Ella learns a lot from the band of volunteers (Turtle People) who dedicates their time to protecting nest and eggs laid by a mother turtle on the beach.

Spangrud grew up in Iowa and spent her career as a teacher, principal, and school district administrator in Illinois. Her zest for living includes writing, reading, golfing, music and travel.

Linda comes by her love of turtle people through experience. She and her husband have been involved in Share the Beach Sea Turtle Program locally since 2006. A portion of the sales from profit of this book will be donated to the Alabama Coastal Foundation (joinACF.org) to support Alabama’s Sea Turtle Conversation program.

Now, her dream has come true with a book about her favorite topics, coastal living and sea turtle preservation.

Since 1977, when Linda first discovered the Alabama coast with her husband Tom, she fell in love with it. When she decided to write a children’s book, the sea turtles were a natural topic, so Miss Ella and the Turtle People was born.

The book is based on a true story of her volunteer work with the sea turtles and meeting Miss Ella. Her young readers will have the opportunity to learn about sea turtles through Miss Ella and to be kind to people, especially older people.

Spangrud has just returned from a Midwest family visit and book signing tour and was overwhelmed by the response he book has received. The book is available locally at Tacky Jacks and Fin and Fork in Orange Beach, the Groovy Goat in Foley’s OWA and Desotos Restaurant in Gulf Shores. Follow Spangrud on Facebook for more info.