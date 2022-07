Foley’s St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Bible School slated July 5-8

Heroes of the Bible is the theme for the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School 22 scheduled July 5-8 at the church’s Foley campus. Hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Snacks will be provided. There will be pizza and water inflatables on Friday.