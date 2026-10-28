Foley’s St. Paul’s Lutheran Fall Bazaar & Fish-fry Nov. 7

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will host its annual Fall Bazar & Fish Fry on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Parish Hall at 400 N. Alston Street in Foley.

Adult plate fish dinners are $10, and children’s plates are $6) dine-in or take-out. Dinners include fish plus three sides, drink, and dessert. Handmade crafts including Christmas decor, baked goods, raffle baskets and plants will also be for sale. More info: 251-752-7448.