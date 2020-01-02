Folk Duo Hungrytown at Foley Library Jan. 7

Folk musicians, Hungrytown, will be performing once again at the Foley Public Library on Tues, Jan 7, 2020 @ 6 pm. Seating is limited so reservations are required. Call 251-943-7665 to make a reservation. Hungrytown has a charisma and charm that are not often seen in performers. Their rapport with the audience is unique and only adds to the beauty of their music and their splendid performance. The Foley Public Library is fortunate to have them return and expects seats to get reserved quickly.

Please call 251-943-7665 to make a reservation. You can also find info on this and other events at www.foleylibrary.org or check the library’s Facebook page or Instagram account.