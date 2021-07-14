Food Pantry July 17 at The Island Church

The next Island Mobile Food Pantry at The Island Church in Orange Beach will be on Saturday, July 17, and will include backpacks to local registered families that have grade school students (maximum 2 per family).

Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food and/or reserve a backpack are asked to call Lisa at 251-967-4840 to receive more details.

The food will be distributed at 8:30 a.m. with a drive thru. Space is limited to the first 200 families that register through the office. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach. For info about how to volunteer with the program, visit theislandchurch.tv.