Food Pantry scheduled May 22 at O.B.’s Island Church

The Island Church in Orange Beach will host it’s next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, May 22. Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food are asked to call Lisa in the office at 251.967.4840 to receive more details. The food will be distributed at 8:30 a.m. with a drive thru. Space is limited to the first 200 families that register through the office. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach.

