Food pantry slated July 15 at Island Church in Orange Beach

The Island Church in Orange Beach will host its next Island Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, July 15. Baldwin County families that would like to receive a 50 pound box of food are asked to be on the church campus no later than 8 a.m., as registration forms will be provided in the car line. Call Lisa in the church office at 251.967.4840 to receive more details. The food will be distributed with a drive thru. The church is located at 25550 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach.