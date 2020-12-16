Food truck pilot program extended another 90 days as is

Council votes down amendment that would have lifted cap on total licenses

By John Mullen

Gulf Shores City Council voted down an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance to allow permanent use of food trucks following a year-long pilot program at its Dec. 14 meeting. Following a 3-3 vote on the ordinance, the council then passed a resolution to extend the pilot program 90 days so that other zoning areas in the city might be considered for food trucks.

Joe Garris, Jason Dyken and Steve Jones voted for the amendment while Mayor Robert Craft, Gary Sinak and Philip Harris voted against the amendment citing further study was needed on the food truck program.

Dyken said the areas not included in the amendment would be able to have food trucks by getting a conditional use permit from the city. Harris said he would like the issue to be further studied when questions were raised about how the amendment would affect Business Arterial zoning which is business zones along major highways. In Gulf Shores, those are all north of the Intracoastal Waterway along State Route 59.

Since the council voted it down in must go back through the ordinance change process by being advertised publicly for 60 days before again going before the planning commission and eventually back to the council. All six members of the council said they back changing the ordinance to allow food trucks but want to make sure the amendment addresses all issues.

Ryan Shamburger, general manager of Big Beach Brewing and author of the amendment change, said the council would take up the modified amendment in 2021. He also said he was pleased the pilot program was extended another 90 days. It was set to expire on Dec. 31.

“As a safety guy, I understand why we don’t want food trucks in arterial zones where cars are moving quickly,” Shamburger said. “In spirit of cooperation between citizens and elected officials, I didn’t fight the limited use of food trucks there.”

The city first considered a proposal for a food truck pilot program in 2017 but it was never implemented. In 2019, the city, working with Shamburger, adopted the yearlong pilot program for food trucks to operate at places like Big Beach Brewing.

“The pilot program serves as a feasibility study to provide the city with real data in order to analyze the positive and negative impacts MFUs have on the community over the course of a year,” Zoning Administrator Andy Bauer said.

The program will end by Dec. 31 and allowed 10 permits to be issued to food truck operators. They were allowed in all private non-residential areas and non-residential areas of PUDs where there is an operating business. Food trucks were not allowed to operate on public property or in public right of ways. Seven permits were actually issued and four sites were approved for food truck operation. They were in use in Gulf Shores one to five times a month.

Shamburger proposed to the Gulf Shores Planning Commission in June that the city go ahead and approved the zoning change on food trucks before the 12-month pilot program was completed. The planning commission decided at that time to let the pilot program continue and gather more data to help with the decision when the year was up.

In September, Shamburger proposed to the council in a work session that the changes be considered immediately.

“The city council asked staff to begin gathering data prior to the end of the pilot program in order to analyze the pilot program and make a recommendation if it should be extended, modified or codified on a permanent basis,” Bauer said.

On Nov. 17, the planning commission gave a favorable recommendation to the ordinance change regarding food trucks. The city council discussed it at its joint regular session on Dec. 7 and on Dec. 14 discussed it again and voted it down in order to add requested changes.

“City staff evaluated the pilot program and we looked at the application process, the application data, site location data and we administered three separate surveys,” Bauer said. “The application process was coordinated through the business license department, the fire marshal and planning and zoning department. We averaged seven days to receive and approve applications.”

All seven applicant received a survey, more than 1,000 food truck patrons were interviewed and surveys were sent to 30-35 businesses located near where the trucks operated.

“The vendors indicated that the city review and approval process was clear, user friendly and coordinated between city departments,” Bauer said. “Ninety-four percent of patrons, 85 percent of impacted businesses and 100 percent of the vendors believe the city should allow food trucks on a permanent basis.”