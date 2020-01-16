Food & wine pairing class Feb. 6 at Fisher’s in Orange Beac

Food & wine pairing class Feb. 6 at Fisher’s in Orange Beach

A food & wine pairing class featuring sommelier Sara Kavanaugh and Fisher’s Executive Chef Bill Briand on Thursday, February 6 at 6 p.m. The class will begin with passed appetizers and sparkling wine, followed by a four course meal prepared by Executive Chef Bill. Sara will walk you through each course that will be paired with two different wines, while discussing the textures and flavor profiles that the wines have. You will learn how and why each wines profile has a different effect on each dish due to acidity, weight, structure, mouth feel, and age that a wine can showcase. Tickets are $80 per person and space is limited. Fisher’s is located at 27075 Marina Rd. in Orange Beach. For more info, call 251-981-7308 or visit fishersobm.com.