Former Auburn defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads leaving GSHS

Former Auburn defensive coordinator and Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads is leaving the Gulf Shores High School staff after helping Dolphin head coach Mark Hudspeth lead team to the play-offs during his lone year in Gulf Shores, according to a Ben Thomas penned story in Al.com.

Rhoads is returning to college, joining the staff at Boston College. He spent the 2008 season as Auburn’s defensive coordinator before taking the head coaching job at Iowa State from 2009-2015. He went 32-55 with the Cyclones and reached three bowl games. His other college coaching stops include Utah State, Pacific, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, UCLA and Arizona.

In his only year at Gulf Shores, he helped lead the Dolphins to the Class 5A quarterfinals and an 11-2 record. His defense gave up 240 points for the season – an average of 18 points a game.

Rhoads told AL.com that he decided to return to college coaching to join Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, who was a one-time graduate assistant for Rhoads. He will coach outside linebackers and possibly safeties as well.

“We gave up the fewest points in school history. It was unbelievable to have Paul here,’’ Dolphin head coach Mark Hudspeth told Al.com. “For us as coaches, it was like coming to work every day and going to a coaching clinic. This is a guy you would pay money to go hear, and we got a chance to sit there and work with him and learn with him every day. Our young coaches and all our coaches learned so much from him. We certainly wish him the best.

"He's been a head coach in college. He knows what it is supposed to look like big picture wise with organization, practice preparation and game preparation,'' Hudspeth added.