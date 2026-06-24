Former Secretary of State Hand, a founding member, speaks to Pleasure Island Optimist Club

By Jeff Keener

Former Alabama Secretary of State, former State Senator and retired Alabama Secretary of Transportation Perry Hand delivered an inspiring message of faith, perseverance and community service during a recent meeting of the Pleasure Island Optimist Club at Orange Beach Presbyterian Church.

Hand highlighted his distinguished career in public service, which spans decades of leadership in state government, transportation and engineering. His contributions to Alabama’s infrastructure and economic development have earned him induction into the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame, the Alabama General Contractor Hall of Fame and the Alabama Road Construction Hall of Fame.

While his professional accomplishments are impressive, it was Hand’s personal story of resilience that captured the attention of club members. Throughout his life, he has battled heart disease, Guillain-Barré syndrome and, most recently, prostate cancer. Despite these challenges, Hand has remained active in public service and community involvement.

Reflecting on his health struggles, Hand shared that each challenge strengthened his faith and deepened his trust in God. He told members that maintaining a positive attitude and relying on his faith provided the courage and determination needed to overcome adversity. Through every obstacle, he said, blessings and opportunities continued to follow.

Hand also reflected on his long history with Optimist International. He was a member of the original Optimist Club serving the Gulf Shores area, where 30 to 40 members regularly gathered before work to prepare and serve breakfast while conducting club business and supporting youth programs throughout the community.

When asked what made that club successful, Hand pointed to the friendships and unity shared among its members.

“Everyone in the club enjoyed each other, and there was unity in the programs we conducted,” Hand said.

He emphasized that membership remains the most important challenge facing service organizations today and noted that successful growth still depends on personal relationships and one-on-one invitations.

The Pleasure Island Optimist Club continues that tradition of service through programs that benefit local youth and families. Club projects include the Essay Contest, Oratorical Contest, the annual Santa and Mrs. Claus event for children with special needs, feeding participants at the Special Olympics in Gulf Shores, and supporting the Orange Beach Presbyterian Food Pantry.

During the business portion of the meeting, members discussed plans for the club’s upcoming “31 Days of Giving” fundraiser. Throughout the month of August, daily prize drawings will be held for individuals who support the club’s charitable programs. Participants receive one entry for every $5 donated.