Fort Morgan Civic Assn. & Mobile Baykeepers to monitor Oyster Bay

The Fort Morgan Civic Association (FMCA) and Mobile BayKeeper have launched a comprehensive year long water quality testing program at two critical sites around Fort Morgan: Pines Boat Launch and Oyster Bay. This initiative is part of a broader effort to monitor and ensure the health of the local waterways vital to the community’s environment and economy.

At FMCA’s quarterly meeting on June 10, vice president Clark Strong presented Treasure Adams of Mobile Baykeepers with a $2,000 check from FMCA for the first testing site at the Pines Boat Launch. A second check for $2,000 was presented to Mobile Baykeepers in July when the Oyster Bay site started its water quality testing. The goal is to ensure that the water quality in the bays around Fort Morgan remains safe for swimming and protection of the marine life that thrive in these waters.

“The health of our waterways is essential to the well-being of our community. By partnering with Mobile Bay Keepers, we are taking proactive steps to monitor and protect these vital resources for current and future generations,” Strong said.

Community members are encouraged to follow the testing process and review the results, which will be made accessible through Mobile Baykeepers SWIM website. This transparency aims to keep residents and visitors informed and engaged in the preservation of their local environment.

For more information about the water quality testing results and to follow the progress of the initiative, please visit mobilebaykeeper.org.

The SWIM program’s primary focus is to conduct bacteriological testing and report results of that testing to the public. Samples are tested for Enterococcus and E. coli. These bacteria are indicators of fecal pollution and pathogens. Enterococcus is the best indicator in saltwater systems while E. coli is the best indicator in freshwater systems. Mobile Bay was tested for Enterococcus because it is an area where saltwater and freshwater mix, also known as an estuary. Mobile Baykeeper’s goal is to help citizens protect their health and that of their families by allowing them to make informed decisions on where to swim and play in the Mobile Bay Watershed.

Water samples are collected and tested for Enterococcus or E. coli, as well as other parameters. These results are posted to Mobile Baykeepers Swim Guide. While Enterococcus and E. coli in and of themselves are not necessarily dangerous, they are indicators that other more dangerous pathogens may be present.

If you swim in water with high levels of these bacteria, it could potentially cause some serious health issues. You can subscribe to Mobile Baykeepers Swim Guide to stay informed on the quality of water at the Pines Boat Launch and other testing sites around Mobile Bay.

Pictured: FMCA member Jamie Strategier and Cole Tomberlin from Mobile Baykeepers at the Pines Boat Launch testing site.