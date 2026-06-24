Fort Morgan Fire Dept. Aux. Red, White & Blue 5K July 2

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary will host the inaugural Red, White & Run 5K on Thursday, July 2. Participants are encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

The race will begin at 7 am. at Jesse’s on the Bay and will feature scenic views, patriotic spirit, and a fun atmosphere. Register at itsyourrace.com – Red, White & Run 5K.

All proceeds help the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept. provide community emergency services.

“This event is more than a race. It’s a celebration of community, patriotism, and support for the volunteers who serve Fort Morgan,” said Laura Darnell of the Ladies Auxiliary. “Many thanks to our race sponsors; without them we could not do this.”