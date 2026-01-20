Fort Morgan Fire Dept. Auxiliary Tour of Homes Feb. 7

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary will host a tour of beautiful homes along Fort Morgan Road from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m Saturday, Feb. 7. This is an opportunity to tour five of the most unique homes in Fort Morgan.

The homes this year include Black Pearl, Jewell of the Gulf, the Good Life, Stairway to Heaven, and Jewel of the Gulf, with fantastic views. Tickets are $35 and available via eventbrite.

Proceeds benefit the Fort Morgan Vol. Fire Dept. More info: email fmvfdla@gmail.com.

This is a self guided tour. Parking and check-in is at either Fire Station One located at 12105 Fort Morgan Road or Fort Morgan State Historic Park depending on the designation on your ticket. Grab your bestie, your family or co-workers and purchase your tickets now!

Go to eventbrite.com and search Fort Morgan Tour of Homes.