Fort Morgan Fire Dept. fish-fry is Oct. 21

By Gale Cole

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its annual Fish Fry on Saturday, October 21 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 12105 State Highway 180 (Fort Morgan Road). Plates are $10. This is a dine-in or carry-out event.

There will be a Silent Auction, 50/50 Raffle, Bake Sale and the Auxiliary will have Volumes 1-3 cookbooks for sale. The proceeds of this event help to support the needs of the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information regarding this event or how you can make a tax-deductible donation, you may contact Gail Cole, Auxiliary President at (205) 706-5552 or by email at gailcj87@gmail.com.

Be sure to come by and help us all wish our founding member, Ms. Thelma Strong, a happy 95th birthday! Looking forward to seeing you there!