Fort Morgan Fire Dept. spaghetti dinner March 19

The annual Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold a spaghetti dinner, bake sale and 50/50 drawing will be held on Saturday, March 19 at fire station #1, located at 12105 State Hwy 180W (Fort Morgan Rd.) between mile markers 12 and 13. Serving hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For a donation of $9 per plate, you will receive homemade spaghetti, green salad, garlic bread and iced tea. Take-outs are available. Delicious home-baked breads, cakes, cookies, brownies and pies will be available for purchase. The Auxiliary will also have its local cook book for sale along with the annual commemorative Ft. Morgan VFD tee shirts for $20 each. All proceeds will benefit the Fireman’s Benevolence Fund. Info: 251-402-1657.