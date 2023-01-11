Fort Morgan Oyster Fest is Feb. 25 at Beach Club Resort

Local oysters prepared a variety of ways will be celebrated at the annual Fort Morgan Oyster Fest presented by Spectrum Resorts, Sassy Bass and Navy Cove Oysters on Saturday, Feb. 25 at The Beach Club Resort & Spa in Fort Morgan.

In addition to oysters, the fest will also feature more than 40 Alabama-based arts and crafts vendors, an oyster-shucking competition, live music, games and cooking demonstrations by Spectrum Resorts Executive Chef John Hamme. Tickets are available at FortMorganOysterFest.com.

Admission is $25 before Feb. 1, $30 until the day of the event and $35 at the gate. If the event sells out prior to Feb. 25, tickets will not be available at the gate. Ticket price includes parking at The Beach Club and 10 tickets that can be used for oysters or other food and drink. Additional food/beverage ticket books may be purchased.

The Beach Club, a full-service resort, is the official lodging host and offers lakeside cottages and beachfront condos from one- to five-bedrooms. Organizers invite attendees to make a weekend of the event and enjoy a few days on Fort Morgan’s beaches (thebeachclub.spectrumresorts.com).

The Sassy Bass family of brands is widely known for its creative menu selection and made-from-scratch recipes. Each concept has a fun and unique atmosphere, menu, and experience (SassyBass.com).

Locally grown in Fort Morgan, Navy Cove Oysters are characterized by an umami of moderate brine, a rich, creamy, buttery texture and sweet, cucumber-like finish.