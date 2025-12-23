Fort Morgan Vol. Fire Dept. Auxiliary Tour of Homes Feb. 7

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary will host a tour of beautiful homes along Fort Morgan Road from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m Saturday, Feb. 7 . This is an opportunity to tour five of the most unique homes in Fort Morgan. The homes this year include Black Pearl,Jewell of the Gulf, the Good Life , Stairway to heaven, and Gulf Jewell, with fantastic views.

Tickets are $35 and available via eventbrite. Proceeds benefit the Fort Morgan Vol. Fire Dept. More info: email fmvfdla@gmail.com

This is a self guided tour. Parking and check-in is at either Fire Station One located at 12105 Fort Morgan Road or Fort Morgan State Historic Park depending on the designation on your ticket.

Grab your bestie, your family or co-workers and purchase your tickets now! Go to eventbrite.com and search Fort Morgan Tour of Homes.