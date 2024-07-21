Fort Morgan Wildfire

A wildfire, believed to have been started by lightning, burned approximately 250 acres on Fort Morgan on July 17. The fire was still smoldering more than 24 hours after U.S. Fish and Wildlife deployed 16 crew members with various firefighting equipment and Alabama Forestry sent six firefighters with equipment to set up a parameter around the fire. These crews assisted firefighters from the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept. “Ee are grateful for the assistance from our community and various businesses in supplying food, drinks, and supplies. Despite the lingering hotspots and smoke, we are making progress,’’ the FMVFD posted on July 18. Fighting wildfires takes a toll on equipment and resources. You can support your local Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept. by making a monetary donation through fortmorganvfd.com or mailing a check to Fort Morgan Fire Department, 12105 Hwy 180, Gulf Shores AL 36542.

(Photo credit: Jamie Strategier)