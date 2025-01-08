Four A Change plays at Coastal Art Center on Jan. 10

The Coastal Arts Center’s Acoustic Arts Series returns Jan. 10 with a performance titled Bayside Serenade from (above) Four A Change at 6 p.m. On January 24 at 6 p.m., Roman Street will perform. On February 13 at 6 p.m., the series will feature the Sunderland Cello Quartet.

On February 21-22, Shagwood Secret, a fun, campy melodrama play, will close out the series. All tickets are $20. Seating is limited. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call 251-981-2787 (ARTS) for ticket info or stop by the CAC at 26389 Canal Road.