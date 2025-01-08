Four Hour Mosaic Pendant Workshops Begin Jan. 11

Renowned mosaic artist Gila Rayberg has two workshops already on the books for her Perdido Key studio for 2025. She will be teaching beginning courses this winter for those who want to dip their toes into the wonderful world of mosaic, including half-day pendant workshops on Jan. 11 & 16 and Feb. 1 & 10. Cost is $95 per class including all tools and materials to make two complete pendants. These classes are perfect for those who want to create wearable art. For more info, call 850-791-1070 or visit gilamosaics.com. Gila has also scheduled four day master classes for the more adventurous or seasoned mosaic artists in April and October.