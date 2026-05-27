Four Makos earn All-State; Leonardi named top coach

Congratulations to the Orange Beach High School girls varsity soccer team All-State selections: 1A-4A All State – Kinley Webb, Layne Redmond, Brylee Joullian and Gabriella Aufmuth, with Aufmuth also being named to the Super All State 1A-7A team. Makos’ coach Chris Leonardi was named 1A-4A Coach of the Year.

The Makos advanced to the semifinals before losing 2-1 to eventual champion St. Luke’s in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4A soccer state championship at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

Aufmuth scored the Makos’ lone goal to spur a second half comeback that included 15 Makos shots on goal.

The Makos finished the season 18-4-1.