Four on A String will play Feb. 20 fundraiser in Foley

A Little Afternoon Music is the title for a fundraising concert with Four A Change on February 20 at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Foley, located at 195 E. Berry Ave. Tickets are $15 at available at Beach House Boutique in Pinnacle Place and Fran’s on 59. Volunteers will also be selling tickets at door on day of event. For additional information, call Gay Green @955- 2008 or Judi Morgan@ 955-1060. This fundraiser is presented by Chapter AG P.E.O, a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and and motivate women to achieve their highest