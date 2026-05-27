Four Sea Turtles Released Into Gulf From Orange Beach

On May 13, Gulf State Park naturalists, with the help of staff from Orange Beach Coastal Resources and volunteers with the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies and Share The Beach, were able to release four healthy and rehabilitated sea turtles – a Kemp’s Ridley, two Green Sea Turtles, and a Loggerhead – back into the Gulf of Mexico. Three of the turtles were entangled in fishing line and found by anglers who quickly called the hotline (866-SEA-TURTLE). The turtles were then transported to the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport for care before being released back into the Gulf.