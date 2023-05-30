Four Unplugged & their fans return to ‘Bama for 27th year June 9-10

Louisiana musical icons Four Unplugged and their accompanying Fourhead Nation Party Machine will pull its party train into the Flora-Bama station for shows on the Bama tent stage on on Friday, June 9 at 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

“Except for when Hurricane Ivan devastated the entire Gulf Coast and the World Famous Flora Bama Lounge, we never missed our chance to make the annual trek down to the Orange Beach/Perdido Key. It is so engrained in our psyche, that the band, the crew and the Fourheads from all over the country wait all year long for this one weekend of for sanity or should I say insanity,’’ said band leader Rick Windhorst, who formed the band with his wife Jan after spending the weekend hanging out listening to Flora-Bama musicians George Ridder, Lonnie Ferguson, Steve Guffey, Rusy McHugh and Mike Fincher at the famed lounge.

“At one moment 4U could be a high energy party band, the next a funk dance band, next a rocking classic rock band, we even throw in some country, blues and standards,’’ he added. “We even put out an original disc this year so expect some of those as well. You never know what you are going to get at any given moment but it’s always fun. With a diverse and crowd-pleasing song list, we try to find a way to satisfy fans from 18 to 80. We play goodtime, dance, party, singalong music.”

Windhorst said his band looks at each show as a new adventure and their job is to get the most out of it for the crowd and the band.

“Our fans always say “Flora~Bama weekend is their favorite, because the band fits so much great music into their show, and they put on a show all their own all weekend. The Fourheads are the real party and the band is simply the soundtrack,’’ Windhorst said.