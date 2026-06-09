“Fourheads” back at ‘Bama June 12-13 for 30th anniversary

Louisiana party Four Unplugged and their fans return to the Tent Stage at the Flora-Bama June 12 (10 p.m.) and June 13 (6 p.m.) as part of the band’s yearlong 30th anniversary celebration.

Having played at the beloved roadhouse almost every year since their inception, Four Unplugged will bring reunion energy and a flock of longtime fans, known as The Fourheads, who follow the band to the state line bistro every June.

The band plays high-energy blend of pop chart toppers, classic rock, Motown, funk, dance favorites, sing-alongs and a little bit of country.

“Reaching the 30-year mark at Flora-Bama feels fitting for a group whose story and sound have long been intertwined with the culture there. From the beginning, this has been an epic yearly road trip for hundreds of our loyal fans,’’ said founding member Ricky Windhorst.

“This is going to be a celebratory weekend built around a band that has spent three decades turning familiar songs into full-room sing-alongs and dance-floor moments. It is both a thank-you to longtime supporters and a lively new chapter in one of the band’s favorite annual traditions.’’