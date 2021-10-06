Home / MORE Mullet NEWS / Fraternal Order of Eagles fall bazaar slated Oct. 22-23

The Fraternal Order of Eagles #4549 in Foley will host is hosting a fall bazaar October 22-23 from 9 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. at their headquarters at 8380 Hwy 59 in Foley. There will be food, fun, crafts, flea market & bake sale. Space is available for $10 for those wishing to participate. The community is invited to come and browse. All proceeds benefit FOE charity functions. For more information, call 251-971-4549.

