Fraternal Order of Eagles offering line dance lessons

By TK Kipp

The Fraternal Order of Eagles #4549 in Foley are gearing up some fun activities to help raise money for charities. All of our functions are keep in accordance to health codes and sanitization takes place regularly. Our address is 8380 Highway 59 South, Foley. Our phone number is 251-971-4549

The fun starts on September 14 with line dance lessons on Monday evenings with Paula Ann Demonico. They will be an hour long and only cost $5 per person per session. Due to limited floor space, we are holding the class to 12 at the present time. Call the Club at 251-971-4549 to reserve your spot. And paywhen you arrive. Time is 5 to 6 P.M.Ladies will be receiving a dollar off their drinks!

We continue being crazy as we wind up the flamingos for a race for charity! $5 gets you a flamingo for each race on September 19.

Don’t forget our musical entertainment which starts off on Thursdays at 2 P.M. with Danny Grady; Fridays it’s Two Old Guys 5 to 8 PM; Saturdays is Jim McAdams 3 to 7 PM; and we have Danny Grady with us again on Sundays starting at 2 PM

On October 10, the club is going to have our own shrimp gala starting at 2 PM but the day will start with a Motorcycle show at 11 AM till 3 PM. There is no entry fee for the bikes, but the shrimp plate will be $10.00 to sample all.

October 23 will start our Bazaar and bake sale and the Life South Van will be here so you can donate blood. Cost to rent a 10×10 space is $10 for the 2 days, 23rd and 24th. The sale will start at 9 AM.