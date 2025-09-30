Free Baldwin Pops concert Oct. 12 at Coastal Art Center

A free fall Baldwin Pops concert will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, October 12th at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach courtyard (26389 Canal Rd.). The courtyard has an array of beautiful trees for shade and soft grass for blankets. Bring snacks, refreshments, chairs or blankets for comfort and enjoy an evening of fantastic music under the stars. There is plenty of parking onsite. For more info, call 251-981-2787.