Free Baldwin Pops Concert Oct. 20 at O.B. Art Center

The Baldwin Pops Band will play a free concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 20 at the Orange Beach Art Center (26389 Canal Rd). The musical theme is “Movies and More!”

Conductor Dr. Jason Rinehart will lead the band through soundtrack highlights from Avengers: Endgame, Symphonic Suite from Band of Brothers, Days of Wine and Roses, The Sound of Music, and other great movie marches. Two additional marches are The Earl of Oxford’s March and Sousa’s The Quilting Party.

Guests should bring chairs or blankets and are encouraged to bring a picnic supper. After intermission, there will be a children’s parade with flags. The Checkered Tablecloth Award will be presented to the person or group with the most interesting picnic setup.

The concert is sponsored by the City of Orange Beach. In addition, the Baldwin Pops Band is sponsored by a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts.