Free connections workshop for women over 55 May 20 in G.S.

Women ages 55 and older in Gulf Shores are invited to a free workshop designed to foster meaningful connections through conversation and shared experience on Wednesday, May 20 from 9 a.m. til noon at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center. Space is limited. To register, go to gulfshoresal. gov/1076/Parks-Recreation. Call 251-968-9818 for info or help with registration.

Diane Irwin (pictured), a professional group facilitator with over 40 years of experience. was inspired by the current epidemic of loneliness to create this workshop for women who want more than small talk by offering opportunities to interact with others in a similar stage of life.

Through engaging exercises and small-group conversations, attendees will reflect, learn, and discover how authentic dialogue can create warmth, insight, and a deeper sense of belonging while enjoying a morning of conversation, connection, and community. Why join? Because friendship doesn’t end at 55, and real connection is always worth cultivating.