Free CyberSmart workshop Nov. 12 at Foley Public Library

The Foley Public Library will host a CyberSmart workshop designed to teach internet safety on Nov. 12 from 4-5:30 p.m. The beginner-friendly class focuses on practical skills like creating secure passwords, spotting scam emails and text messages, keeping personal devices safe, and protecting identity information online.

The library is located at 230 E Orange Ave., and it is open Mon-Thur from 9 am.’ til 7 p.m. and Fri-Sat from 9 a.m. ‘til 5 p.m. The library also maintains a fully equipped computer lab where staff can assist patrons with technology questions or device usage. For more info or to register, call 251-943-7665 or visit foleylibrary. org.