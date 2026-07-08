Free family clinic July 18 at Orange Beach Tennis Center

The City of Orange Beach Recreation Dept. will host a free family tennis clinic on Saturday, July 18 from 9-11 a.m. at the Orange Beach Tennis Center. Grab your rackets and join friends for a fun, active morning on the courts. The clinic is free, but registration is required. The clinic is presented as part of the city’s celebration of National Park and Recreation Month. More info: orangebeachal.gov/park-and-recreation-month.