Free Flick on the Field June 21 on Dogtrack Rd.

The Perdido Key Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Wind Creek Hospitalities & Pack n Mail, presents MOANA as its next Flicks on the Field event on June 21 at 951 Dog Track Rd. on the grounds of Pensacola Greyhound Track. The next date is July 19. Admission is free.

Movies will start at dusk. There will be concessions available, so bring your lawn chairs and blankets to watch a movie under the stars, or enjoy the movie from the comfort of your car. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

For more info, call the Chamber at 850-492-4660 and ask for Emily or call Sally Bowen at 850-554-2956.