Free Full Moon Paddle June 26 at Waterfront Park

The Orange Beach Wind and Water Learning Center will host a free Strawberry Moon Full Moon Paddle on Friday, June 26 from 6-9 p.m. The paddle is for those ages 10 and older, and participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Food will be provided, beginning at 6 p.m. The paddle will begin at 6:30 p.m., with a movie starting at 6:40 p.m. Bring your own paddle craft or rent one from the center. Register at orangebeach.activityreg.com.