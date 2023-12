Free GED classes offered at CACC Gulf Shores

Coastal Alabama Community College Gulf Shores Campus is offering an opportunity to earn a GED or high school diploma (if you are age 19 or over and have at least ten credits from an Alabama Public School System) for free. Morning, afternoon and evening classes are available, as is free transportation with BRATS. More info: maddie.rolands@coastalalabama. edu or 251-580-2105.