Free Home for the Paw-lidays pet adoptions through Dec. 30

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare will offer free adoptions for all dogs and cats one year or older during the Home for the Paw-lidays adoption event thru Dec. 30. To see a full list of adoptable pets in Escambia County, visit 24petconnect.com. For more info, visit MyEscambia.com/animal-welfare or call 850-595-3075.