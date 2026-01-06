Free Jerry Salley concert Feb. 15 at St. Andrew by the Sea in G.S.

On Sunday, February 15, St. Andrew by the Sea Community Church presents Jerry Salley in a free concert. Jerry has written multiple hits in country, bluegrass, and gospel music, and may well be the most successful songwriter to have earned equal recognition from all three genres. Over 580 of his songs have been recorded, and they have sold more than 19 million copies worldwide. St. Andrew by the Sea is located at 17263 Fort Morgan Road in Gulf Shores. More information is available at 251-968-3900.

Jerry’s country music successes began in the late 1980s when the group Wild Rose recorded “Breakin’ New Ground”. Since then, countless country music stars have recorded his songs, including Reba McEntire (“I’m Gonna Take That Mountain”, “Close To Crazy”), John Anderson (“I Fell In The Water”), Wade Hayes (“How Do You Sleep At Night”) , Chris Stapleton (“Outlaw State Of Mind”), Loretta Lynn, The Oak Ridge Boys, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Sara Evans, Patty Loveless, Joe Nichols, Darryl Worley, Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Neal McCoy, Mark Chesnutt and even Sir Elton John’s only single to appear on the Billboard Country Chart (“Where We Both Say Goodbye”). Internationally, he has penned no less than nine #1 Country hits in Australia.

He is an eight-time Dove Award nominee in the country, bluegrass, and southern gospel categories and won a prestigious Dove for the 1990 Inspirational Song of the Year “His Strength Is Perfect”, recorded by and co-written with Steven Curtis Chapman. “His Strength Is Perfect” has been recorded more than 200 times and was included in the Baptist Hymnal in 2009. Prior to that, the song had been included in the Celebration Life Hymnal, arguably the largest selling non-denominational Hymnal in the world.

As part of a trio, Jerry recorded the song “You’re Running Wild” on Livin’, Lovin’, Losin’ – Songs of the Louvin Brothers, which won the 2003 Grammy for Country Album of the Year.

In the bluegrass genre, Jerry is an eight-time IBMA Award winner. He was named the 2018 and 2019 IBMA Songwriter of the Year and has had hundreds of songs, including numerous chart-toppers, recorded. He has written nine #1 Gospel hits, multiple #2 Gospel hits, and over a dozen other top-ten and top-twenty gospel songs.

Jerry was named the 2003 SESAC Country Music Songwriter of the Year and was nominated in 2019 for the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. His home state honored his long, illustrious career in 2024 by inducting him into the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame.

As an artist, Jerry has performed worldwide and has had the honor of performing as a soloist many times on the world-famous Grand Ole Opry. He has appeared on Late Night with David Letterman, Regis and Kathy Lee, and NBC’S Today Show.

His most recent project, The Believer, released in 2026, is an all-Gospel album that includes an inspirational message in each of the 12 songs.