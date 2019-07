Free July 4 BBQ at Foley American Legion

American Legion Post 99 in Foley will be offering free pulled pork sandwiches and plates with side orders on July 4 beginning at noon and continuing until the food is gone.

Crossfire Band will play in the Legion hall from 2-6 p.m. Post 99 is located at 2101 S. McKenzie St. (Hwy. 59) in Foley. For more info, call 251-943-3114.