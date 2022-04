Free kids’ fishing clinics are April 12-13 in Orange Beach

The Mobile Big Game Fishing Club will sponsor after-school clinics to introduce basic knowledge and skills for recreational fishing at its clubhouse at 27075 Marina Road (Orange Beach Marina). The 7th-12th grade clinic is Tuesday, April 12 from 3 – 6 p.m., and the 5th-6th grade clinic is Wednesday, April 13 from 3 – 6 p.m. Info: orangebeachal.gov/events.