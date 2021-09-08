Home / MORE Mullet NEWS / Free kids’ surf fishing clinic Sept. 11 at GSP Beach Pavilion

Free kids’ surf fishing clinic Sept. 11 at GSP Beach Pavilion

By on September 8, 2021

Free kids’ surf fishing clinic Sept. 11 at GSP Beach Pavilion

Gulf State Park will host a free kids’ surf fishing clinic on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion. For more infoor to reserve a spot, email gulfevents.statepark@dcnr.alabama.gov.
The how to clinic is for children six and older and bait and a limited number of fishing poles will be provided. There will also be a maritine resources boat on display while children receive fishing tips from the Alabama Coast’s best local surf fishers. Pictured: Participants in July’s surf fishing clinic at GSP Pavilion (David Thornton photos)

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!