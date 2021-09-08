Free kids’ surf fishing clinic Sept. 11 at GSP Beach Pavilion

Gulf State Park will host a free kids’ surf fishing clinic on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion. For more infoor to reserve a spot, email gulfevents.statepark@dcnr.alabama.gov.

The how to clinic is for children six and older and bait and a limited number of fishing poles will be provided. There will also be a maritine resources boat on display while children receive fishing tips from the Alabama Coast’s best local surf fishers. Pictured: Participants in July’s surf fishing clinic at GSP Pavilion (David Thornton photos)