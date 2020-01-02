Free memoir writing workshop Jan. 4 at Coastal Art Center

A memoir workshop, “Making Memories into Memoirs: How to Capture & Convey Your Stories,” with Karim Shamsi-Basha will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 4 at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. The Orange Beach Continuing Excellence workshop is free to attend but registration is required.

The workshop is sponsored by the new City of Orange Beach Continuing Excellence program for adults and the Alabama Writers’ Conclave.

This workshop will include readings from best-selling memoirs as well as detailed instruction on outlines and structure. The workshop will include time for writing. Participants will leave with a plan, an outline, and the beginning of your life story. Participants are encouraged to browse through the memoir section of the bookstore before the workshop and read some before the workshop. (This is a hands-on workshop. Bring your computer or writing materials.)