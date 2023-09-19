Free memory & balance testing offered in South Baldwin locales

Free and confidential memory screenings and balance testing will be available in different South Baldwin County locales from Sept. 26-Oct. 26. Appointments are not necessary. Just show up during testing hours.

Memory screenings are an important first step toward determining if you have a memory problem. They do not diagnose any illness and do not replace consultation with a qualified medical professional, but they may answer many of your questions or concerns.

The program, with the help and guidance of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, was started locally in 2015 when 60 volunteers based at GlenLakes Golf Club, organized and began offering TESTING 1, 2, 3 services.

Over 93 percent of those tested have never had a memory test. When the vast majority finds out their memory loss is normal age related memory loss, they are relieved.

During balance testing, seniors are shown simple exercises they can do at home to improve their balance. Volunteers are all are trained and there is never a cost associated with the events. For more information, contact Sam Strite, 251-600-5771 or email him at samcstrite@gmail.com.