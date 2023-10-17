Free memory & balance testing offered Oct. 24 at Foley YMCA

Free and confidential memory screenings and balance testing will be held at the Foley YMCA at 2560 South Pine St. from 9 – 11 a.m. on Oct. 24. An appointment is not necessary. Just show up. Memory screenings are an important first step toward determining if you have a memory problem. They do not diagnose any illness and do not replace consultation with a qualified medical professional, but they may answer many of your questions or concerns.

The program, with the help and guidance of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, was started locally in 2015 by 60 volunteers based at GlenLakes Golf Club. More info: 251-600-5771 or samcstrite@gmail.com.